How to Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa 3rd WT20I Live Streaming

Pakistan Women will come face to face against South African women in the last encounter of the T20I series today at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The Women in Green have already clinched the three-match series by winning the first two encounters by five and three wickets, respectively, in thrilling finishes.

It is the first time in history that Pakistani women have won the T20I series against South Africa and the first series since they defeated Sri Lanka back in 2022 at home.

The Green Shirts will be keen to whitewash the visiting side before the start of the three-match ODI series, scheduled to begin on September 8 at the same venue.

On the other hand, the Laura Wolvaardt-led side, which was the runner-up in the T20 World Cup 2023, will try their best to avoid a clean sweep in the series.

Match Timings

The third Pakistan-South Africa match will take place at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi with the game starting at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Women Vs. South Africa Women September 04 7:30 PM National Bank Cricket Arena

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. South Africa live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at ARY ZAP.