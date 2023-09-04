Pakistan, Italy Discuss Ways to Bolster Trade Relations

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 4, 2023 | 9:41 pm

Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Production Dr Gohar Ejaz on Monday.

The high-level discussion focused on exploring fresh avenues to bolster trade relations between Italy and Pakistan. During the meeting, the minister emphasized the need to open new avenues for business, highlighting the importance of expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.

Both sides agreed on the potential for collaboration in various sectors, with particular attention given to technology transfer, and the steel industry.

The minister discussed his vision to significantly increase the trade volume between Italy and Pakistan, aiming for mutual economic growth. Ambassador Ferrarese expressed his appreciation for the minister’s vision and the dedication to strengthening bilateral ties.

