Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Schedule After Afghanistan Gets Knocked Out

Sri Lanka has qualified for the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2023 as they knocked out Afghanistan in a thrilling contest, setting the schedule for the next matches of the tournament. Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have earned their spots in the Super 4s.

A nail-biting contest at Gaddafi Stadium saw Sri Lanka secure a dramatic 2-run victory over Afghanistan in the final group stage match. This thrilling win propelled Sri Lanka into the Super Fours stage, setting the stage for what promises to be a riveting series of matches.

With this, the Asia Cup has reached a thrilling juncture as the Super Fours schedule is now set, featuring the cricketing powerhouses of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Kicking off the Super Fours stage on 6th September, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in Lahore, setting the tone for the intense battles to come. The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for 10th September in Colombo. Pakistan will then return to action on 14th September against Sri Lanka, also in Colombo trying to secure a spot in the finals.

On 9th September, Sri Lanka will lock horns with Bangladesh in Colombo while on 12th September, India will face Sri Lanka in another Colombo showdown, setting the stage for a fierce contest as both teams vie for a spot in the final. As per the schedule, 15th September will see India and Bangladesh square off, intensifying the competition further.

Finally, on 17th September, the grand finale will unfold in Colombo, where the top two teams from the Super Fours round will battle for Asia Cup glory.