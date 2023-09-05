Multi-Billion Rupee Corruption Scandal Against Patwaris Exposed

In a startling revelation, Lahore has become the epicenter of a mega corruption scandal worth over Rs. 5 billion, implicating patwaris (land revenue officers) and private munshis (clerks).

The Assistant Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Lahore has submitted a reference to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, urging a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

ALSO READ TPL Life Insurance Ltd Inks MoU to Explore Merger With Textile Company

The preliminary probe has uncovered shocking details of malfeasance within the Niaz Baig Patwari Circle of Tehsil City, including fraudulent alterations of land ownership records and the creation of counterfeit documents for more than 50 unauthorized land transfers.

Furthermore, the Niaz Baig Patwari Circle is alleged to have fabricated documents related to upscale real estate areas.

Among those implicated are Patwari Khadim Hussain, Munshi Irfan, and others, with investigators also naming Khawar Aziz Cheema and Munshi Adnan as involved parties.

In another related development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti on charges related to corruption in development contracts totaling Rs1 billion.

ALSO READ IMF Says No to Lowering Electricity Bills

It is alleged that Bhatti was responsible for illicit appointments across Gujrat and approved 116 projects through these channels.

Shockingly, he purportedly received commissions before project completion, funneling the funds into the accounts of influential figures, including Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and Mohammad Khan Bhatti.