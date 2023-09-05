SIFC’s Executive Committee Recommends Improving Ecosystem for Investment in Pakistan

The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has recommended improving the ecosystem for investment in the country.

The 4th meeting of its Executive Committee (Functional Tier) was held Monday with the objectives of removing bottlenecks and improving the overall investment environment.

The meeting was chaired by the planning minister and attended by the National Coordinator for SIFC, concerned federal and provincial ministers, and high-level government officials.

The concerned ministries presented progress on various aspects and highlighted areas needing special focus. The committee showed satisfaction regarding the ongoing outreach strategy of SIFC and directed to further build on it by engaging the business community and missions abroad.

In the end, the committee recommended measures to further improve the ecosystem for investment in the country with a focus on, inter alia, policy interventions, visa facilitation for investors, dispute management/resolution mechanisms, and technical refinement of approved projects in Agri, IT, Minerals and Energy sectors.

The matters recommended by the executive committee will be presented at the apex committee meeting, to be chaired by the prime minister, for their approval and implementation.