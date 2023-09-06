Finance Minister Briefs World Bank Team on Revenue Collection Measures

Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

Benhassine was also accompanied by his team including Tobias Akhtar Haque, Lead Country Economist, and Gailius J Draugelis, Operations Manager.

The minister informed the delegation about the comprehensive measures being taken by the interim government to enhance revenue collection of the country and pursuance of sound fiscal policies. She further underscored the caretaker government’s unwavering commitment to the successful fulfillment of its obligations under the IMF program and timely completion of all ongoing development projects.

The minister emphasized the government’s determination to prioritize the well-being of its citizens, especially those most vulnerable, through targeted initiatives that promote inclusive development and mitigate the impact of economic challenges on the people of Pakistan.

Benhassine commended Pakistan’s dedication to economic reforms and expressed the World Bank’s readiness to provide technical assistance and financial support to help Pakistan achieve its development goals.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the World Bank and the Pakistani government to address pressing economic challenges and promote sustainable development. During the meeting, both parties exchanged views on their shared vision of promoting economic stability and social development in Pakistan to foster a prosperous and resilient future for the country.

Dr Akhtar underscored the need for support for strengthening social safety nets, aimed at providing much-needed relief to the masses during challenging economic circumstances. The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the partnership for the benefit of Pakistan’s economy and its people.

Secretary Finance, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, and senior officers from Finance and Economic Affairs Division were also present in the meeting.