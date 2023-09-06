FBR to Collect Data of Petroleum Development Levy

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will collect data of the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) applicable to petroleum products.

The PDL is not part of the FBR collection, but the FBR has prescribed a new sales tax invoice for petroleum dealers to maintain updated data on the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL).

The FBR has amended the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 and a new Annex-L has been inserted in the sales tax rules to prescribe the Domestic Sales Invoice (DSI) of petroleum products for the collection of the data of the PDL.

Presently, the FBR has given a list of items in the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 for obtaining production data of different sectors.

The new Annex-L would be submitted by the petroleum dealers along with the monthly sales tax return form. In this connection, the FBR has prescribed a Domestic Sales Invoice (DSI) for petroleum products for the PDL.

The data included particulars of the buyers of the POL products, sales type/quantity, value of sales, rate of PDL per letter, and amount of the PDL payable. The date of sales must be automatically fetched through Annex-C by using the HS code of sales of petroleum products for calculation of the payable PDL. The PDL must be calculated on the basis of the government-notified per-liter rates to the prescribed period.