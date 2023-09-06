Islamabad to Get Martyrs’ Remembrance Garden Soon

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to build the Martyrs Garden in the city’s 750-acre F-9 Park, a major initiative to honor the martyrs of September.

The announcement has been made on Defence Day, marked every 6 September, to pay tribute to the valiant efforts of Pakistani soldiers in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

The project, named “Bagh Shuhada”, is set to include a dedicated museum and statues of the martyrs. A monument is also planned as part of the walk-through experience for visitors.

According to CDA officials, there is ample space within F-9 Park for the Martyrs Garden and Monument. The cost of the Bagh Shuhada project is expected to exceed Rs. 9.6 million.

Taking steps forward, the CDA has already issued a tender for the construction of this project. 

Renowned artists and sculptors have been hired to build the garden and museum, respectively, to guarantee high-quality and detailed representation.

>