PM Kakar Directs to Present Comprehensive Strategy to Boost IT Exports

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday directed to present a comprehensive strategy to boost the country’s IT exports.

Chairing a meeting on information technology and telecom sectors in Islamabad, he said every facility will be provided for the promotion of the IT sector and all targets for the promotion of investment in the IT sector will be achieved from the platform of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The premier said all government services will be digitalized and a solution will be presented to address the problem being faced by freelancers. He added that the provision of world-class education and skills regarding information technology will be ensured. He said the government will take steps on a priority basis to promote locally produced hi-tech goods, especially smartphones.

The meeting was informed that digitalization of all government services will help improve revenue collection, curb tax evasion, and achieve the goal of complete documentation of Pakistan’s economy.

The meeting was told that the government is taking steps to ensure access to soft loans and investments for start-ups, which is likely to generate Foreign Direct Investment to the tune of one billion dollars in the next six months.

During the meeting, a strategy regarding the provision of high-speed internet, 5G services, and reforms in the telecom sector was also presented.

In a post on X after the meeting, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif said that the prime minister has approved and appreciated the plan for the Ministry of IT.

The minister also highlighted key points of the plan in his post which include enhancing IT exports by institutionalizing dollar retention accounts, IT corporate debit cards to enable easy flow of money in and out of retention accounts, streamlining tax issues and training 200,000 IT professionals to add $5 billion to IT exports.