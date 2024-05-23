Gold Price in Pakistan Witnesses Massive Decline

The price of gold in Pakistan plummeted by over Rs. 6,000 per tola on Thursday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 6,200 per tola to Rs. 242,200, while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 5,315 to Rs. 207,476.

The Sarafa Association said in a brief statement that the price of gold has been kept under cost by Rs. 4,000 considering the significant reduction in purchasing power of the public.

The price of gold began the new week with an increase of Rs. 2,300 per tola on Monday, however, the price fell by Rs. 1,900 per tola on Tuesday and a further Rs. 300 per tola on Wednesday.