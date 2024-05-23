PCB Set To Upgrade Its Medical Staff

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is undertaking a comprehensive revamp of its medical department following a series of setbacks, culminating in the resignation of Dr. Sohail Saleem, the head of medical staff.

Dr. Saleem’s departure comes in the wake of a controversial misdiagnosis of fast bowler Ihsan Ullah’s knee injury, sparking significant concern by the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

This is the second time Dr. Saleem has stepped down from his role. He previously resigned in 2021 during Ehsan Mani’s tenure as PCB chairman, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that disrupted the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6.

Former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf established a specialized medical committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ihsan Ullah’s injury.

The medical committee, comprising professionals such as Prof. Rana Dilawaiz Nadeem, Dr. Mumraiz Naqshband, and Prof. Javed Akram, was tasked with determining the root cause of the player’s knee injury but the situation worsened following their diagnosis.

The PCB’s search for a new head of the medical department is already underway. The board is keen on appointing a highly qualified and experienced professional who can bring stability and excellence to the department. This revamp aims to ensure that all players receive the best possible medical care, thereby enhancing their performance and longevity in the sport.

According to reports, an assistant professor will be assigned the responsibilities of the department so that future medical mishaps do not occur as the Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB aims to rectify its past mistakes.