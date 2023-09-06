SBP Raises Minimum Capital Requirement for Exchange Companies to Rs. 500 Million

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 6, 2023 | 5:42 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to introduce structural reforms in the Exchange Companies’ sector.

As part of these reforms, leading banks actively engaged in foreign exchange business will establish wholly owned Exchange Companies to cater to the legitimate foreign exchange needs of general public.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, various types of existing Exchange Companies and their franchisees will be consolidated and transformed into a single category of Exchange Companies with a well-defined mandate. In addition, the minimum capital requirement for Exchange Companies has been increased from Rs. 200 million to Rs. 500 million.

The Exchange Companies of category ‘B’ (ECs-B) and franchisees of Exchange Companies have been offered the following options to transform into mainstream Exchange Companies:

  • ECs-B may graduate to Exchange Companies after meeting all regulatory requirements, within three months; otherwise, their license would be cancelled.
  • Franchisees of Exchange Companies may either merge or sell operations to the concerned franchiser company, within three months after meeting all regulatory requirements

For the above purpose, the ECs-B and Franchises of Exchange Companies will submit their conversion plan and seek NOC from SBP within one month.

The reforms have been introduced to provide better services to the general public and bring transparency and competitiveness in the Exchange Companies’ sector. This is expected to strengthen governance, internal controls, and compliance culture in the sector, the central bank said in its statement.

ProPK Staff

lens

Iftikhar Thakur Shares Heartwarming Story About A Convert Friend
Read more in lens

proproperty

Five Structures Demolished in LDA Avenue-1 and Jubilee Town for Violating Building Bylaws
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>