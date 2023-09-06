Stay Connected on Your Turkish Adventure with Zong 4G’s Exclusive Roaming Data Bundles!

Whether you are traveling to Turkey for business or leisure, easily share your experiences and stay connected with Zong 4G’s convenient roaming data bundles.

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network, is making it easier for you to travel abroad one bundle at a time. Focusing on the evolving needs of the modern traveler, whether that be for business or pleasure, Zong 4G has made data-specific bundles for all customers going to Turkey. This offer is perfect for young data-savvy travelers who don’t require extensive call or text message bundles.

The offer has a variety of data packages, ranging from 1GB to 5GB, ensuring travelers have abundant resources for sharing memories, browsing, and navigating Turkey’s attractions.

Customers can activate these bundles easily through the MY ZONG APP or by dialing *4255# for a duration of 15, 30, and 45 days, respectively, equipping you for both long-term and short-term stays.

Turkey Data IR offer (1GB) Prepaid Rs. 1,600 +Tax Turkey Data IR offer (3GB) Prepaid Rs. 4,200 +Tax Turkey Data IR offer (5GB) Prepaid Rs. 6,500 + Tax

The official spokesperson for Zong 4G commented on the offer saying, “Zong 4G recognizes the unique needs of Gen Z and specializes in creating tailor-made offers for them.

The new Turkey Bundle is the perfect package for those booking their vacation for or conducting their business at this popular destination to ensure that they stay online in the most affordable way possible.”

Zong 4G has made it possible for travelers going to Turkey to stay connected during their memorable moments. These bundles resonate with Zong’s commitment to delivering seamless and affordable connectivity solutions, making customer convenience a top priority.