Tekken Champion Arslan Ash is Unhappy With Pakistani Passport

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 6, 2023 | 3:13 pm

Arslan Siddique, also known as Arslan Ash, is a name that has become synonymous with greatness in Tekken 7 and a source of inspiration for the Pakistani gaming community.

Ash, having won the Evo championship four times, has carved his name in gaming history, bringing Pakistan under the spotlight in the global e-sports scene.

However, Ash recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to vent his frustration about holding a Pakistani passport, which currently ranks 100th in the Passport Rankings, trailing even behind Yemen and Somalia at 99th place.

Taking to X, Ash, who also claimed a $500,000 prize at the Nations Cup in South Korea in July, stated, “Sometimes, I really wish I didn’t have a Pakistani passport.”

His statement stemmed from his reported struggles, including visa rejections and travel difficulties when representing Pakistan in gaming competitions abroad.

Ash’s words produced a mixed response across social media platforms. Some empathized with his challenges and shared their own feelings of hopelessness, while others reminded him of his successful travels to countries like Japan and South Korea with a Pakistani passport where he bagged multiple titles.

Here are some of the responses:

Ash’s reasons for expressing these views about Pakistani passport are yet to be revealed, but it is possible that he was denied a visa, given recent reports.

>