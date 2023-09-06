The Inner Workings of the BCCI: Power, Politics, and Cricket

The cricketing world has witnessed a series of unexpected decisions and events, many of which have roots in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The delay in the schedule for the upcoming World Cup 2023, for example, was not entirely unexpected given the previous events under the Sourav Ganguly-Jay Shah administration.

In 2021, the Indian Premier League (IPL) underwent a significant disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in its suspension.

Consequently, there was a change in venues for the remainder of the money-rich T20 league and the relocation of the T20 World Cup to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The impact of the pandemic also extended to domestic cricket, with compensation for players from the canceled 2020-21 season being announced much later in 2021.

As if these delays were not concerning enough, the Indian women’s cricket team faced its own challenges, operating without a head coach for a significant period.

On the commercial front, the BCCI has frequently changed official kit sponsors, making three shifts within two years, and altering jersey sponsors three times in five years.

In a notable move, the base price was lowered for two major deals pertaining to the official jersey of the Indian national team and home title sponsorships.

Operational and decision-making processes appear to be centered around Jay Shah, who, reports suggest, rarely operates from the BCCI office, preferring his base in Ahmedabad.

While Jay Shah, who is also the president of ACC, seems considerate in apex council meetings, insiders indicate that decisions generally align with his own inclinations.

The entry of Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President brought with it an undercurrent of tension. Reports indicate a deliberate effort to navigate around his decisions or inclinations.

The imposing personality of Shah has made many employees cautious, making them favor discreet communication channels like WhatsApp for internal discussions.

Currently, the workings of the BCCI seem to rely heavily on the endorsement of Shah. Delays in decision-making, regardless of their significance, have become commonplace.

The influence of Jay Shah is undeniable, with even International Cricket Council (ICC) members noting the enhanced security detail for the BCCI representative.

While efforts are being made to portray Shah as an independent, progressive cricket administrator, there is an attempt by PR agencies to modulate his public perception.

Internationally, the demeanor of the Secretary of the BCCI at ICC meetings has not been overlooked. His active involvement in every committee has surprised many.

Past ICC leadership had a more equanimous approach towards the BCCI, but current dynamics appear skewed in favor of the Indian cricket governing body.

The growing power of BCCI stems from its larger ICC revenue share, a strategy initiated during N. Srinivasan’s tenure saw them ally with boards like England and Australia.

The “Big Three proposal” sought to bolster BCCI’s financial control over international cricket by recalibrating ICC revenue distribution and offering incentives to smaller nations.

In an environment where transparency should be paramount, the financials of the Indian cricket board remain somewhat cloaked in mystery.

Despite the Lodha recommendations, the hesitancy to release balance sheets since 2017 is suspicious. While some financial details emerged in mid-2023, the full picture is still unclear.

This article was originally written by renowned Indian sports writer Sharda Ugra.