Kia Launches Price Lock and Priority Delivery Offer Just After Price Hike

Persistent import restrictions and dollar rate volatility continue to be a concern for automakers. Under these conditions, any positive developments seem far-fetched.

Amid these issues, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has announced a special offer for its customers. The company is offering immediate delivery and price lock on the purchase of a new Kia Picanto, Stonic, Sportage, and Sorento.

While the delivery time for the SUV is currently unknown, the offer is likely available for a limited time and units only.

ALSO READ Kia Increases Prices of its Popular Models

Price Hikes Imminent?

Also worth mentioning is that numerous carmakers including Suzuki, Kia, MG, Toyota, Changan, Hyundai, and others have introduced price lock, early delivery, discount, financing offers, etc.

For the past few days, the US dollar rate has been increasing steadily. Prior to the price lock offer, Kia increased the prices of Sportage AWD, Black Edition, Picanto Automatic, and Stonic EX+. With these price locks, more price hikes seem afoot for the local car industry.