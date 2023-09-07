IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals Bids to Overtake English County Yorkshire

IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals has extended a bid of £25 million to overtake the English County Club, Yorkshire. With this, Yorkshire is the first English county likely to have foreign owners as the outstanding debts force the leadership to take the unprecedented step.

In a groundbreaking move, Rajasthan Royals, a prominent IPL franchise, has tabled a takeover bid for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, setting the stage for a potential shift in English county cricket dynamics. This bold bid, estimated at approximately £25 million, signifies a pivotal juncture for Yorkshire, as it would change its 160-year status as a members’ club in favor of overseas ownership.

The main reason behind this move is Yorkshire’s pressing need to amass £15 million, to pay debts owed to the family trust of former chairman Colin Graves. Moreover, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) appetite for overseas investment in English cricket and The Hundred plays a significant role in this bid.

As Rajasthan Royals extends its offer, it seeks comprehensive control of Yorkshire, which could potentially reshape the club’s leadership structure. As this landmark deal unfolds, some observers speculate that Indian ownership may affect the participation of Pakistani cricketers in Yorkshire.

However, the fate of this historic bid now rests with Yorkshire’s board, as they deliberate on the future of their cherished club. If the deal goes through, it would be the first time a foreign entity owns an English county club.