Pakistan Braces for a Prolonged Spell of Hot and Dry Weather

In case you’re wondering if your area will receive rainfall soon, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an official forecast, dispelling hopes of relief from the scorching heat anytime soon. According to the PMD’s latest update, the nation can expect to endure an extended period of hot and dry weather conditions until at least 14 September.

This announcement comes as many regions across Pakistan grapple with soaring temperatures and persistent drought-like conditions.

Residents, farmers, and authorities had been anxiously awaiting any signs of precipitation, but PMD’s forecast squashes any hopes of relief.

As Pakistan braces itself for another few weeks of sweltering heat, citizens are urged to stay hydrated, follow heat safety guidelines, and remain vigilant in fire-prone areas.