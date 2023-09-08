Disrupting the Freelancing Landscape in MENAP: Linkstar, an All-in-One Platform

The landscape of work has been undergoing a paradigm shift over the past decade, with the gig economy emerging as a formidable force of change. The rise of flexible freelance work, facilitated by technology, has created new opportunities for businesses and professionals alike.

Linkstar, a pioneering company in Pakistan, is at the forefront of this transformation, revolutionizing how freelancers and companies connect, collaborate, and thrive in the remote work era.

Linkstar is a commission-free talent platform where freelancers and creators can find opportunities to learn and earn. Unlike freelance marketplaces such as Fiverr, Linkstar empowers freelancers to create their free portfolio website, which they can upgrade to a digital store with affordably priced subscriptions. This digital store includes advanced functionalities such as international payment integration and invoicing.

Freelancers can drive their traffic to their digital stores via social media integrations and track their analytics. In addition, they can also earn via applying to daily business projects posted on Linkstar as well as learn through Masterclasses from Industry experts.

Linkstar was founded in 2022 by three friends Aizaz Nayyer, Adeel Abid, and Ali Raza, who had previously also launched a freelance marketplace called Savvy. They learned through their experience that over 80% of freelance work actually happened outside of freelance marketplaces, such as via social media, referrals, and personal networks. To facilitate these freelancers, they launched Linkstar, raising funds through top global VC’s such as SOSV in the process.

Empowering Freelancers and Businesses

Linkstar’s mission is two-fold: to empower freelancers with opportunities for growth and learning, and to enable businesses to seamlessly manage their projects with the right talent. This dual approach has proven transformative for both sides of the equation.

For Freelancers

Linkstar is a complete ecosystem, allowing freelancers freedom and flexibility by allowing them to freelance on their own terms with no communication restrictions or commissions. Through a curated ecosystem, freelancers are able to create their portfolio website, which they can upgrade into a digital store via subscriptions and drive traffic to their stores by adding to their social media links in bio such as on LinkedIn and Instagram.

In addition, they can also apply to freelance opportunities via their Linkstar dashboard where their selection depends on the quality and relevance of the portfolio they have created.

Linkstar is also committed to skill development and conducts bi-weekly masterclasses covering topics ranging from digital marketing to UX design, delivered by experts working at top companies and startups. This provides a valuable resource for continuous learning, enabling freelancers to stay competitive in a dynamic market.

On the Business Front

Linkstar offers a comprehensive solution to the challenges of remote work management. By collecting several data points from freelancers, Linkstar is able to make the best match from a diverse talent pool of over 50,000.

The company also specializes in creating remote teams for businesses, which can be managed via a comprehensive project management tool and if needed, an account manager for larger projects.

Currently, Linkstar is providing services to companies in over 15 countries across 5 continents. The statistics speak for themselves: 83% of businesses agree that freelancers have greatly helped their operations. Small and medium-sized businesses, in particular, are finding value in this model, leveraging the expertise of freelancers without the burden of traditional employment costs.

Revolutionizing Payments: Linkstar’s E-Wallet for Seamless Transactions

In the dynamic landscape of remote work, one of the most crucial aspects is the smooth and secure exchange of payments. Recognizing this, Linkstar has introduced a game-changing feature that is propelling the industry forward – the seamless e-wallet. This innovative tool not only facilitates hassle-free transactions for freelancers and businesses within Pakistan but also breaks down international payment barriers, enabling swift and secure transactions across borders.

In the evolving world of remote work, Linkstar stands as a disruptor, propelling Pakistan’s freelance industry to new heights. Through its dynamic platform, Linkstar is creating a space where freelancers thrive, businesses prosper, and innovation flourishes.

CEO Aizaz Nayyer believes that ‘The current economic conditions are an opportunity for our youth to leverage their skills to earn abroad. We are committed to a larger mission of tackling the problem of youth unemployment in MENAP, which is close to 30%.

Our vision goes beyond just freelancing, and we will soon be announcing some massive news in this regard very soon which will open up even more opportunities for the youth of our region.’

As Pakistan embraces the gig economy, Linkstar’s innovative approach is setting the standard for meaningful connections, skill development, and seamless project management. With an unwavering commitment to shaping the future of work, Linkstar is a catalyst for positive change in Pakistan’s remote work landscape.