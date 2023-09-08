News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Here’s How Many Buses Can Fix Karachi’s Public Transport System

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 8, 2023 | 6:34 pm

The interim Sindh government has presented an ambitious plan to address Karachi’s severe public transport crisis, caused by a shortage of 13,000 buses, as highlighted by the World Bank.

According to the report, the government will launch more projects to improve the city’s transportation infrastructure.

The Sindh Transport Department briefed the Caretaker Provincial Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Planning and Development Muhammad Younus Dagha about the proposed projects.

The World Bank research recommended buying 15,000 buses to create a sustainable citywide public transport system.

Karachi’s public and private sectors run 1,029 buses, including 240 People’s Bus Service buses, 100 BRT buses, and 689 elderly private vehicles. A feasibility study is also ongoing to add 500 new buses to the city’s public transport network.

The interim minister stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in closing Karachi’s transport gap, acknowledging the severity of the situation. He stressed the importance of encouraging competent private transporters to play a larger role in city transportation.


>