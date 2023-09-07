Car Companies Collect Too Much of Your Personal Data and Share it With Everyone

The Mozilla Foundation released its review of how effectively automakers handle connected car data privacy today. According to the report, researchers stated “Cars are the worst product category we have ever reviewed for privacy.”

Mozilla found that 25 automobile companies acquired too much personal data from different sources, including satellite radio and third-party maps. Some data is useful, like feedback on cabin ergonomics and UIs, but most of the data is irrelevant.

The report highlights that Nissan’s privacy policy allows it to collect “sensitive personal information, including driver’s license number, national or state identification number, citizenship status, immigration status, race, national origin, religious or philosophical beliefs, sexual orientation, sexual activity, precise geolocation, health diagnosis data, and genetic information.”

This may be achievable with a camera-based driver-monitoring system, but Nissan’s privacy policy states that the data source is “direct contact with users and Nissan employees.” Market whispers have hinted at advanced driver-monitoring systems that promise to detect emotional states, but none are in production.

Mozilla detected many more issues. 84% of the brands they evaluated have shared the user data, and 76% sold it. More than half of carmakers will provide data to the government and law enforcement upon request.

Users have limited influence over how marketers use their data. Only Renault and Dacia advise users they can remove their data from the cars.

Tesla was the worst automobile brand Mozilla examined in terms of maintaining privacy, while the second-worst was Nissan.