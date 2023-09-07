Naseem Shah Breaks Long-Standing Record of Consistency

Naseem Shah has broken a long-standing record of former pacer Sarfaraz Nawaz by taking a wicket in every single ODI match of his career so far. Naseem Shah has played 13 ODI matches without ever going wicketless which overtakes the previous national record of 12 matches.

Naseem Shah’s meteoric rise in the world of One Day International (ODI) cricket has captured the imagination of experts and fans alike. Since his debut just a year ago, the young Pakistani fast bowler has left an indelible mark on the sport, solidifying his status as one of the premier bowlers on the global stage.

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, Naseem Shah continues to shine, standing as one of the tournament’s highest wicket-takers. Fellow pacers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are the other two top bowlers, a testament to Pakistan’s formidable bowling attack.

Naseem Shah’s remarkable journey and his ability to consistently deliver results make him a force to be reckoned with in the world of ODI cricket, and fans eagerly await his future exploits on the pitch.