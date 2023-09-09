How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Bahrain U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Live Stream

Pakistan will look to bounce back quickly as they face Bahrain in the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers. Pakistan suffered a 6-0 defeat in their previous outing against Asian giants, Japan.

Bahrain too suffered a defeat in their previous encounter as they lost 1-0 to Palestine. A defeat for either side will see their hopes of qualifying for the mega-event to an abrupt end.

The Men in Green will be looking to get their team back on track after a horrid run of form over the past year. They will be determined to get their first win in a long time and kickstart their campaign.

Here is Pakistan’s Lineup to face Bahrain:

Salman-ul-Haq Mohibullah Haseeb Khan Mamoon Musa (c) Mohammad Sohail Alamgir Ghazi Abdullah Iqbal Harun Hamid Fareed Ahmed Fareedullah Waleed Khan

Match Timings

Pakistan will lock horns against Bahrain at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. The match will kick start at 08:30 pm PST.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Bahrain 9 September 2023 08:30 pm Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium

Live Stream

The Pakistan vs. Japan live stream will be available for football fans in Pakistan on the YouTube channel, Bahrain Sports Channel.