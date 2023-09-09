Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

India’s Shubman Gill Shares His Admiration of Babar Azam [Video]

By Saad Nasir | Published Sep 9, 2023 | 4:52 pm

The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s clash between Pakistan and India is just a day away, and the excitement in both the neighboring countries is at an all-time high.

During the build-up to the blockbuster clash, India’s opening batter, Shubman Gill shared his admiration for the world number one ODI batter, Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam. “We watch and admire him,” he stated, emphasizing the mutual respect that often goes unnoticed amidst the high-octane rivalry.

Babar Azam’s exceptional skillset and elegant stroke-play has made him a standout in international cricket, and it’s clear that his reputation resonates beyond just his home fans. Babar is widely regarded as one of the best batters produced by the country and his immaculate record in international cricket has seen him climb up to the top five rankings of  all three formats.

While Pakistan-India matches have always been a spectacle, drawing emotions, pride, and unparalleled excitement, this cordial acknowledgment adds a layer of depth to the narrative.

The two sides will face-off against each other tomorrow in Colombo and might go head to head once again if they manage to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan and India will lock horns yet again, this time in Cricket’s most coveted tournament, ODI World Cup. The clash is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on 14 October.

>