Mitchell Marsh Predicts Pakistan to Qualify for World Cup 2023 Final [Video]

Australian all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, has made a bold prediction that is sparking intense speculation and excitement ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

In a YouTube video alongside former England captain, Michael Vaughan and the legendary Australian wicket-keeper batter, Adam Gilchrist, the iconic Australian, Marsh confidently declared that he believes that the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 will be played between Pakistan and Australia.

Check out the video:

What makes Marsh’s prediction particularly compelling is the current landscape of the ODI rankings. Pakistan currently holds the top spot, with Australia hot on their heels in second place.

The two teams are fighting tooth and nail to claim the top spot, with Australia having the potential to leapfrog Pakistan if they win their next ODI match against South Africa, while Pakistan can maintain their top spot if they manage to beat arch-rivals India in the highly-anticipated Super 4s clash in Asia Cup on 10 September.

With the 2023 ODI World Cup mere weeks away, scheduled to commence on October 5th with an blockbuster opening match between England and New Zealand, the cricketing world is buzzing with excitement. This inaugural clash is a rematch of the unforgettable 2019 World Cup final, where England clinched victory over New Zealand in a dramatic super over, determined by the boundary count rule.