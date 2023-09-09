Pakistan and China Enter a Climate Change Alliance

Pakistan and China have solidified their commitment to addressing climate change through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU signing ceremony, titled ‘Provision of Goods Under South-South Cooperation for Addressing Climate Change’, took place at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) and was attended by high-ranking officials.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque and Vice-Minister of the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment Zhao Yingmin signed the historic agreement. China has pledged its support to Pakistan in bolstering its efforts to promote renewable energy sources and enhance disaster management capabilities.

Specifically, China will collaborate with Pakistan in improving early warning systems, forecasting, monitoring, and disaster preparedness response mechanisms. The country is set to provide Pakistan with 5,000 sets of solar home systems and will conduct capacity-building programs for Pakistani officials. This marks the first time that China has offered such services to Pakistani officials.

Ambassador Moin expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government and lauded the cooperation between the two nations in addressing climate change. He also commended the Global Development Initiative (GDI), designed to strengthen collaborations between developing countries in pursuit of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with a particular emphasis on climate action.

Recalling China’s support to Pakistan during the climate-induced floods of 2021, Ambassador Moin underscored the importance of this collaboration. The MoU signifies Pakistan’s status as the first partner country of GDI, highlighting climate change as a focal point for cooperation between the two nations.