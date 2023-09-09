Banks to Finally Offer Loans to PIA After Government Intervention

By M. Bilal Farooq | Published Sep 9, 2023 | 3:26 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The government has convinced private banks to extend credit lines to the beleaguered Pakistan International Airlines, as announced by PIA’s official Twitter handle on Saturday.

These funds would be used to clear long-due payments of aircraft & engine leases, spare parts support, and handling payments at foreign stations. Restructuring of the airline is also on the cards.

Pakistan’s national flag carrier is grappling with severe financial constraints, struggling to meet interest payments let alone address the principal debt. The anticipated injection of funds is set to commence next week and the management has outlined plans to allocate funds for critical purposes.

ALSO READ

Just three days ago, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq emphasized the urgent need for restructuring the struggling flag carrier. The Economic Coordination Council (ECC) on Thursday constituted a separate committee to assess the restructuring plan for PIA. Once formulated, this plan will be presented to the Economic Coordination Committee for consideration.

PIA is likely to incur Rs. 112 billion in losses in CY23, up from Rs. 80 billion during the previous year. CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat stated last month that the carrier is under Rs. 742 billion of debt and the yearly losses may exceed Rs. 253 billion by 2030 while they are focusing on running it as a public-private partnership post-restructuring.

However, it’s worth noting that the future of PIA is set to remain a topic of ongoing debate. The government is facing criticism for focusing on restructuring PIA instead of privatizing it. It will face strong resistance from union leaders who believe that selling PIA would lead to deteriorating working conditions for staff and a potential decline in service standards for passengers.

M. Bilal Farooq

Business Journalist covering Agriculture, Climate, Tech and Startups

lens

Nausheen Shah Wants To Slap Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut
Read more in lens

proproperty

Etihad Town Achieves Early Possession of Phase II, Continuing the Legacy of Before Time Delivery 
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>