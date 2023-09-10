Wasim Akram Gives Important Advice to Pakistan’s Young Pace Trio

Wasim Akram has advised Pakistani pacers to develop their skills for Test cricket by participating in First Class cricket while he acknowledged the potential in Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

In an exclusive podcast with ProPakistani, the legendary Wasim Akram, known as the Sultan of Swing, has shared valuable insights and advice for Pakistan’s budding pace bowlers. Wasim Akram, who himself dazzled the cricketing world with his exceptional skills, acknowledged the brilliance of Pakistan’s young pace attack, including Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

While praising these young talents and drawing parallels to the great bowlers of his era, Wasim Akram pointed out a weak spot for the young bowlers to work on. He emphasized the importance of honing their skills in Test cricket alongside performing in the white-ball formats. The former pacer urged the young bowling trio to enhance their strength and readiness for the longest format of the game by playing First-Class cricket and participating in domestic tournaments consistently.

Specifically, Wasim Akram highlighted the case of Haris Rauf, who has struggled in Test cricket. He advised Haris Rauf to prioritize improving his fitness for the demanding challenges of Test cricket, while he approved his potential of overcoming his issues as he has shown exceptional skills in bowling 10-over spells.

Wasim Akram’s words serve as a guiding light for Pakistan’s emerging fast bowlers, encouraging them to become greats in the world of Test cricket.