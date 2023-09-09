Pakistan Announces Playing XI Against India in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan has decided to stick with the same XI, which convincingly defeated Bangladesh in the first match of the Super 4s, in their upcoming blockbuster clash against India.

The Men in Green have decided to stick with Faheem Ashraf as the extra pacer in place of all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz. This will provide Pakistan with an extra pacer in the middle-overs as they look to pick up wickets in that particular phase of the game.

The rest of the team is as it is with Shaheen, Naseem and Rauf to lead the pace attack and Babar, Fakhar, and Imam to provide stability at the top of the order.

Here is the lineup: