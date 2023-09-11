Haris Rauf Ruled Out of Crucial Super Fours Match Against India

Pakistan has suffered a significant setback during the crucial Super Fours stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 as star fast bowler, Haris Rauf, has sustained an injury.

Rauf has been ruled out of the remaining rain-affected Super Fours match against India at the Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The decision follows after Rauf felt pain in the right side of his ribcage during the encounter against India. Fortunately, precautionary MRI scans did not reveal any tears.

Considering the intensity of the upcoming critical matches in the ongoing event and the long-term health of the pacer, the management has opted for a cautious approach.

The absence of Haris could potentially impact upcoming fixtures, as he has been in outstanding form, leading the wicket-taking charts with nine scalps in the tournament.

It is worth noting that the Men in Green currently lead the Super Fours points table, thanks to their convincing seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Lahore.