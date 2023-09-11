Multan Sultans Appoint Former Pakistan Chief Selector as Assistant Coach

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Multan Sultans, have appointed former Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, as their new assistant coach for the upcoming edition 9th edition of the tournament.

Announcing the move, the former PSL champions took to their social media handles and wrote, “We are thrilled to welcome Mohammad Wasim as our new Assistant Coach!”

The franchise stated that as the former chief selector of the national team and head coach of Northern, Mohammad Wasim will add significant value to this data-driven team.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Wasim also took to Twitter to thank Multan Sultans for extending this opportunity, saying, “Feeling honored to get the opportunity.”

Feeling honored to get the opportunity, I will try my best to live up to the expectations.

💻 is back in action 😉

Thanks for the trust @MultanSultans @aliktareen — Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) September 10, 2023

The former cricketer went on to say that he will try his best to live up to the expectations of the team. Wasim also used a laptop emoji, saying, “Laptop is back in action.” Which became famous during his tenure as chief selector of the national side.

Wasim, who represented Pakistan in red and white-ball cricket, served as the Chief Selector for the Pakistan national team from 2020 to 2022.

Last month, Multan Sultans made history by appointing Hijab Zahid as their first female general manager, replacing the outgoing Haider Azhar for the upcoming edition. Meanwhile, renowned local coach, Abdur Rehman, has been appointed as the head coach, replacing Zimbabwean legend Andy Flower.

Multan Sultans, winners of the 2021 PSL title and finalists in the last three editions, are undergoing a transition after the recent passing of Alamgir Tareen.