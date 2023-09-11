Nigerians Brutally Assault Islamabad Police to Free Their Friend [Video]

A video capturing a physical confrontation between a group of Nigerians and an Islamabad Police official has taken the internet by storm.

The incident, said to have resulted from a car accident, shows the Nigerians attempting to free their friend by assaulting the police officer.

Abbas Shabbir, a journalist, posted a video of the assault on X, formerly Twitter, stating that the incident occurred a week ago.

He quoted an Islamabad Police spokesperson, who said that the Nigerians involved in the incident have been taken into custody for drug smuggling and a case has been registered against them.

Well done ..اسلام آباد پولیس اور غیر ملکی شہریوں کے درمیان جھگڑے کی ویڈیو سامنے آگئی ویڈیو میں غیر ملکی شہریوں کو اسلام آباد پولیس اہلکاروں پر تشدد کرتے دیکھا جاسکتا ہے ویڈیو اسلام آباد کے صدر زون کی ہے، واقع تقریبا ایک ہفتہ پرانا ہے، غیر ملکی نائجیرین ہیں جو ڈرگ اسمگلر ہیں واقع… pic.twitter.com/K3GIqVmI6G — Abbas Shabbir (@Abbasshabbir72) September 11, 2023

The footage, widely shared on various social media platforms, has produced diverse reactions from the public, many of whom are eagerly waiting for an official statement from the local authorities.

As of the time of this report, the Islamabad Police has not made any official statements concerning the incident.