Nigerians Brutally Assault Islamabad Police to Free Their Friend [Video]

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 11, 2023 | 3:11 pm

A video capturing a physical confrontation between a group of Nigerians and an Islamabad Police official has taken the internet by storm.

The incident, said to have resulted from a car accident, shows the Nigerians attempting to free their friend by assaulting the police officer.

Abbas Shabbir, a journalist, posted a video of the assault on X, formerly Twitter, stating that the incident occurred a week ago.

He quoted an Islamabad Police spokesperson, who said that the Nigerians involved in the incident have been taken into custody for drug smuggling and a case has been registered against them.

The footage, widely shared on various social media platforms, has produced diverse reactions from the public, many of whom are eagerly waiting for an official statement from the local authorities.

As of the time of this report, the Islamabad Police has not made any official statements concerning the incident.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


>