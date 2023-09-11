Pak-Afghan Trade Dips 11% in First Two Months of FY24

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 11, 2023 | 7:19 pm

The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has decreased by 11 percent (from $264.40 million to $234.48 million) during the first two months of the current fiscal year (FY24).

According to details, the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was recorded at $234.48 million in the first two months of FY24.

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan totaled $135.52 million in July-August 2023-24, declining by 1 percent from total exports of $136.97 million in July-August 2022-23.

Similarly, Pakistan’s imports from Afghanistan stood at $98.96 million, down from $127.43 million in July-August 2022-23, representing a 22 percent decrease.

The overall bilateral trade with Afghanistan was recorded at $135.30 million in August 2023, up by 35 percent compared to July 2023. However, it has decreased by 11 percent compared to August 2022. Pakistan exported goods worth $76.40 million to Afghanistan in August 2023.

In August 2023, Pakistan imported goods worth $58.90 million from Afghanistan. The imports increased by 44 percent compared to $40.87 million in July 2023. When compared with imports of $75.42 million in the corresponding month of last year, the imports decreased by 22 percent.

