Illegal Construction Causes Billions of Rupees in Losses to Rawalpindi

Illegal construction in densely populated areas in Rawalpindi has created multifaceted problems, adversely affecting both the local populace and government revenue. The dire situation has prompted residents to appeal to the Punjab government against corrupt Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) officials allowing these illicit structures to flourish.

The Punjab government has instructed MCR to furnish a report detailing commercial buildings within its purview. In 2021, then-Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood took stringent action against 103 owners of illegal buildings, imposing fines totaling Rs. 260.3 million.

However, despite these efforts, over 90 percent of the constructions in Rawalpindi continue to be illegal, fueling public frustration and drawing accusations of corruption within the MCR ranks.

Chaudhry Amjad, Chief Officer of MCR who had been under a ‘stay order’ for six months, denied supporting corrupt elements within the department. He pledged to take strict measures against building inspectors involved in illegal construction, highlighting the lack of proper oversight and the misappropriation of power by non-technical clerks posing as building inspectors.

13 non-technical clerks have been performing duties as ‘building inspectors’ for years without any repercussions. Despite promises from Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha to take action against these staff members, the flood of illegal constructions continues in Rawalpindi’s key areas, including Liaquat Road, Pirwadhai Road, Asghar Mall Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, and Bohar Bazaar Road.