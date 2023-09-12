Car Driving Wrong Way on Islamabad Highway Goes Viral on Social Media

Traffic rule violation is starting to reach new heights in Islamabad due to the inactivity of the authorities. In a recent viral social media video, a white Suzuki Wagon R can be seen driving in the fast lane on the wrong side of the Islamabad Expressway.

The video shows the car driving in the right-most lane (fast lane) at a high speed into the oncoming traffic on the highway. It also highlights that the road traffic was fairly dense and it is unknown if any accidents took place on the road at that time. The incident was recorded around 11:30 PM.

ALSO READ Car Sales Rise Slightly in August Amid Chaotic State of Economy

Netizens are voicing their dismay with the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) for allowing such a reckless incident to happen. They have also demanded that the authorities use their surveillance equipment to track down and take strict legal action against the culprit.

With such incidents becoming common in the twin cities nowadays, motorists and daily commuters are advised to remain vigilant and ensure their own safety.