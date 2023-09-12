News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Car Driving Wrong Way on Islamabad Highway Goes Viral on Social Media

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 12, 2023 | 1:33 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Traffic rule violation is starting to reach new heights in Islamabad due to the inactivity of the authorities. In a recent viral social media video, a white Suzuki Wagon R can be seen driving in the fast lane on the wrong side of the Islamabad Expressway.

The video shows the car driving in the right-most lane (fast lane) at a high speed into the oncoming traffic on the highway. It also highlights that the road traffic was fairly dense and it is unknown if any accidents took place on the road at that time. The incident was recorded around 11:30 PM.

ALSO READ

Netizens are voicing their dismay with the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) for allowing such a reckless incident to happen. They have also demanded that the authorities use their surveillance equipment to track down and take strict legal action against the culprit.

With such incidents becoming common in the twin cities nowadays, motorists and daily commuters are advised to remain vigilant and ensure their own safety.


lens

‘The Nun II’ Conjures Up Big Numbers at the Box Office
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Initiates Legal Action Against ‘Rudn Enclave’ Housing Scheme Owners
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>