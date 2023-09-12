Famous Bakery in Rawalpindi Sealed as Video of Cockroach Near Food Items Goes Viral

In a swift response to a customer’s complaint regarding the presence of a cockroach inside the display rack of Layers Bakery located in Bahria Town Phase 7, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qandeel Fatima Memon took immediate action on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi. The pest was spotted at around 9:30 PM on the evening of 10 September 2023 .

Upon receiving the alarming complaint, AC Memon wasted no time and sealed Layers, a popular bakery in the area. To ensure food safety standards were maintained, officials from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) accompanied her during the inspection and subsequent closure of the bakery.

ALSO READ Historic High School to Be Converted into Judicial Complex

The presence of a cockroach in a display rack, where edible products are showcased, raises serious concerns about hygiene and sanitation. This incident has prompted local authorities to take stringent action to prevent any potential health hazards to the public.

Layers’ closure will remain in effect until a thorough inspection and cleaning process is completed, ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to maintain food safety standards. Residents are encouraged to report any similar incidents promptly, to ensure food safety and hygiene in all food establishments.