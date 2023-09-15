Pakistan, Iran Agree to Further Enhance Bilateral Trade

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana today at FBR HQs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters about customs, effective border management, and the smooth flow of cross-border trade between the two countries especially through the Mir Javeh-Taftan crossing point.

The meeting was also attended by Member (Admin), Member Customs (Operations) and senior officials of FBR.

Both sides also discussed the possibility of installing more gates at the Mir Javeh-Taftan crossing point to ensure smooth movement of cross-border trade as well as of the pilgrims. The Iranian Ambassador suggested that making the Rimdan-Gabd crossing point functional can lead to increased bilateral trade between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to further enhance trade and communications between the two countries. The FBR chairman assured full cooperation to resolve customs-related issues to further boost bilateral trade.

It was also agreed that relevant officials from the two countries will hold another meeting by the end of this month to resolve all border-related issues.