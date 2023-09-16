13 Year Old Girl Dies to Snakebite Thanks to Multiple Hospitals Refusing to Help

13-year-old girl Ayesha lost her life to a snakebite due to alleged negligence at multiple public hospitals. The incident unfolded in Kamalpur Chishtian, Tehsil Pasrur, District Sialkot, leaving the grieving family and the community demanding accountability.

Ayesha, a Class VIII student, was bitten by a snake while she was asleep in her bedroom at 9:30 p.m. Her father, Muhammad Yasin, rushed her to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Pasrur on a motorcycle, only to find the doctor absent and paramedics unwilling to administer treatment. The doctor, when finally summoned, informed the family that the hospital lacked antivenom and laboratory facilities.

Desperate to save his daughter’s life, Yasin transported her to Narowal District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The doctors on duty reportedly ignored Ayesha’s critical condition, engrossed in playing mobile games. As her pain intensified, Yasin was instructed to seek private healthcare. Tragically, during the transfer to a private hospital in Narowal, Ayesha succumbed to the venom.

The incident has sparked outrage and demands for accountability, with the family calling upon Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to intervene. Dr. Muhammad Rehan, CEO of the District Health Authority Sialkot, claimed that antivenom was available at THQ Pasrur and initiated an inquiry into the matter. Narowal DC Muhammad Ashraf also ordered an inquiry and pledged action if negligence is proven.

Despite attempts, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan, DHQ Hospital Narowal MS Dr. Muhammad Afzal Rajput, and Narowal District Health Authority Dr. Naveed Haider remained unavailable for comment. Ayesha’s tragic death has illuminated the dire need for healthcare reform in the region.