Punjab to Build Pakistan’s Largest Children’s Emergency Room

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at saving young lives, the Punjab government and ChildLife Foundation have officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the largest Emergency Room for children in Pakistan. The 100-bed, state-of-the-art facility will occupy an impressive 20,000 square feet within the premises of Children’s Hospital in Multan.

This monumental project, set to become operational by the year’s end, is set to cater to the healthcare needs of an estimated 150,000 children annually, particularly those residing in the most vulnerable and underprivileged regions of South Punjab.

ALSO READ Customs Seizes Smuggled Goods Worth Rs. 50 Million in Karachi

ChildLife Foundation’s spokesperson emphasized the urgency of this initiative, pointing out that Pakistan currently grapples with a distressingly high child mortality rate, which could be halved with improved emergency services.

Multan, being the largest city in South Punjab, is poised to reap the benefits of this monumental endeavor, with the new Emergency Room providing free-of-charge, round-the-clock access to healthcare services for an estimated 150,000 children each year. This partnership promises to be a significant stride toward a healthier, safer future for the children of Pakistan.