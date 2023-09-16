Frustrated Babar Azam Warns the Players to Play Like a Team

Captain Babar Azam has reportedly expressed his frustration in the dressing room after getting knocked out of the Asia Cup by Sri Lanka as he told the players stop acting like ‘superstars’ and be united.

In the Super 4s match in Colombo, Pakistan failed to defend their score of 252 runs allowing Sri Lanka to clinch victory by a narrow margin of 2 wickets. Since Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign ended last night, the reports of Babar Azam’s exasperated address to his players in the dressing room have been circulating on media.

Babar Azam, clearly disappointed with the team’s performance, urged his fellow players to avoid overestimating their individual abilities and emphasized the significance of the upcoming World Cup.

According to the reports, Babar Azam stated, “Don’t consider yourselves as superstars; the World Cup is on the horizon. If we had played as a united front, we could have won this match.” However, it must be noted that the skipper had supported all the players publicly in the press conference.

ALSO READ Iftikhar Ahmed Tops List of Batting Average by Pakistanis in 2023

Before their heartbreaking exit, Pakistan had entered the tournament with a formidable squad, but they were soon struck by injuries which damaged their team’s combination. With the ODI World Cup only a few weeks away, Pakistan will look to regain their strengths with players aiming to get back in full form and fitness.