Kistpay Selected as Top 10 Finalist for SDG Digital GameChangers Award hosted by ITU and UNDP

Kistpay is proud to announce its selection as one of the Top 10 Finalists for the prestigious SDG Digital GameChangers Award, hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The awards ceremony will be held at the iconic United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 16-17, 2023.

Kistpay’s revolutionary solution, “Next Billion Users,” has been recognized by SDG Digital, placing the company among the world’s Digital Solution Innovators. Out of over 450 submissions spanning over 90 countries, Kistpay has emerged as a frontrunner, demonstrating the company’s commitment to transformative digital technology.

This recognition signifies more than just an award; it serves as a validation of Kistpay’s unwavering mission. Kistpay is not merely a finalist; it is a change-maker, striving to empower lives and communities through affordable smartphones and digital tools. The company is dedicated to creating limitless opportunities and addressing pressing social challenges in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The upcoming event at the United Nations Headquarters promises to assemble some of the brightest global minds and change-makers. It offers a unique platform to advance the SDGs, demonstrating how data and digital technologies can expedite progress toward these vital goals, taking stock of current circumstances, challenges, and prospects.

“I am truly excited to represent Kistpay at this high-impact event in person,” said Asif Jafri, Founder and CEO of Kistpay Private Limited.

This is our moment to make history and we invite you all to be part of our incredible journey. Together, we will shape a brighter, more inclusive world, leaving no one behind!

Stay tuned for updates as Kistpay prepares to take the stage at the United Nations Headquarters and inspire positive change on a global scale.