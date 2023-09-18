Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Launched for Budget Phones

During the weekend, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, a chipset crafted using 4nm process technology. This chipset is tailored for smartphone manufacturers seeking a capable platform suitable for more budget-friendly devices compared to the Gen 8 chips.

The CPU in the Snapdragon 7s is less potent than its counterparts in the Snapdragon 7 series, and the ISP (Image Signal Processor) also exhibits less remarkable performance, hinting at a slightly lower overall positioning. There have been speculations that the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 might make its debut alongside the Redmi Note 13 series, which is slated for launch later this month.

The naming scheme is as confusing as always, given the absence of a first-generation 7s or a second-generation Snapdragon 7. Furthermore, the meaning behind the “s” remains undisclosed, but it unmistakably signifies reduced specifications.

Specifications

The CPU is structured with four cores clocked at 2.4 GHz for performance and another four at 1.95 GHz for efficiency.

Although the specific Adreno GPU model is unspecified, it is noted to support FHD+ resolution at a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. The connectivity aspect with the FastConnect 6700 platform represents a step down from the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2’s 6900 platform. Consequently, the peak download speed is limited to 2.9 Gbps, while Bluetooth support is capped at version 5.2, which still accommodates low-energy audio connectivity.

The Spectra ISP is capable of supporting a smartphone with a single camera of up to 200 MP and offers 4K video capture at 30 fps. Memory configuration is LPDDR5 operating at 3200 MHz, and additional features include USB-C 3.1 support and Quick Charge 4+.

Qualcomm is yet to reveal when the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 will appear on Android phones. Since the Redmi Note 13 series is coming out later this month, maybe the first Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 phone is closer than we think.