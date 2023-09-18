Salalah Sports Club in Oman Signs Ex-Pakistan Football Captain Saddam Hussain

Renowned Pakistani footballer, Saddam Hussain has penned a new chapter in his career by signing a contract with Salalah Sports Club in Oman.

The division one club has secured the services of the former Pakistan team captain, completing his transfer from the SSGC club in Pakistan.

Set to make his debut in the upcoming 2023 season, Hussain expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with Salalah.”

The midfielder further added that he is focused and ready to play a pivotal role for his new team, Salalah Sports Club, in the upcoming season.

With a history of showcasing his skills on an international platform, the career of Saddam has seen him play professionally in both Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain.

Saddam, who has represented Pakistan in 25 matches, continues to shine a light on the nation’s burgeoning football talent with this latest international venture.

Last month, Pakistan women’s football team captain, Maria Khan, signed with Dammam-based football club Eastern Flames FC for the Saudi Premier League.