Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro: Power and Photography Perfected!

Redmi Note 12 Pro features a pro-grade camera to capture every moment in stunning detail. It has a large sensor size of a 1/1.52”-inch Samsung sensor, along with 9-in-1 pixel binning, a dual native ISO and a 2MP depth camera to create a natural bokeh effect for portrait shots.

Redmi Note 12 pro offers new levels of creativity with film camera filters and a ProCut feature. The cameras deliver clear images in all lighting conditions, featuring a 16MP front camera for sharp and natural-looking selfies.

Redmi Note 12 Pro features a large 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth scrolling and lag-free transitions. It also offers Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® spatial audio technology support for first-class visual and audio experiences.

Powered by Snapdragon® 732G and 67W turbocharging, Redmi Note 12 Pro has a large 5,000mAh battery and 67W turbocharging which easily provides long-lasting usage of social media activity, photography, video shooting and more, so users can go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment.

Market Availability

Redmi Note 12 Pro is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets. Our Distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex , Burque.

Currently, there is only one variant available.

8GB + 256GB – PKR 89,999

Device Specifications