Election Commission Stops Hiring Process at Punjab University

In a recent development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has intervened in the hiring process at Punjab University’s administration, putting a stop to the recruitment of new faculty members without proper authorization.

A letter sent to the Punjab University administration by the ECP states that new faculty appointments cannot proceed without proper approval.

The letter highlights that the university’s advertisement for the recruitment of new professors, which was issued on July 29th, contradicts the Election Act of 2017. As a result, the advertisement for new hires needs to be immediately withdrawn.

This move by the Election Commission has raised questions about the university’s hiring practices and compliance with electoral laws. University officials are expected to address these concerns and work towards ensuring that future hiring processes align with legal requirements.

The intervention by the Election Commission underscores the importance of adhering to electoral regulations, even in academic institutions, to maintain transparency and integrity in the hiring of personnel. Further developments regarding this issue are awaited.