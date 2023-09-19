India Fails to Provide Security During Pakistan-New Zealand Warm Up Match

The BCCI has decided to host the upcoming warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand behind closed doors on September 29 in Hyderabad.

This development comes amid concerns over security due to the confluence of the match with the Hindu festival of Ganesh Visarjan on September 28.

ALSO READ Never-Ending Troubles for Pakistan as Naseem Shah Likely to be Out of World Cup 2023

Fans who bought online tickets will be disappointed, although the BCCI has confirmed that those who have purchased tickets will receive full refunds.

It is reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is coordinating with online ticketing platforms to ensure a smooth and timely refund process.

The decision to stop fans from attending the match was made after Hyderabad police indicated their inability to provide the necessary security measures.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Likely to Miss Important Games in World Cup 2023

In an official statement, the police cited challenges associated with managing security for the cricket match and the religious festival simultaneously.

The Men in Green will kick off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.