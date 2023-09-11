Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is Launching Soon With 200MP Camera and High-End Chip

The Redmi Note 12 Pro barely made it to Pakistan just now and Xiaomi has already announced the next generation Redmi Note 13 Pro+ with massive upgrades. It is launching later this month in China as a collaborative effort between Redmi, Samsung, and MediaTek.

The Redmi Note 13 series is touted to include three models at the beginning including the vanilla Note 13, the Note 13 Pro, and the Note 13 Pro+.

200MP Camera

Xiaomi is teasing the highest-end model series in the first, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ which will feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 Discovery Edition camera sensor, featuring a substantial 1/1.4-inch sensor size.

This 200MP camera is marketed to be the fastest in the industry. The Redmi Note 13 Pro (without the Plus) may also get the same 200MP sensor for the main camera. Lu Weibeing, Redmi’s General Manager, stressed that this series will yet again push the boundaries of imaging capabilities in budget-friendly smartphones, representing a significant advancement in image quality standards for the mobile phone industry.

MediaTek Dimensity 7200U

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will also be the first phone to feature MediaTek’s high-end Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset based on TSMC’s 4nm process. It will allow the phone to utilize the massive 200MP camera’s capabilities efficiently.

According to the reports, the D7200U boasts an eight-core CPU architecture. This configuration includes 2 x Cortex-A715 cores operating at a clock speed of 2.8 GHz, in addition to 6 x Cortex-A510 cores. Furthermore, it incorporates the Arm Mali-G610 GPU and the energy-efficient AI processor APU 650.

Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed a launch date for the Redmi Note 13 series yet, but the ongoing teaser campaign should reveal it soon enough.