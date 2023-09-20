FBR Issues Directions Regarding Rotation of Customs’ Enforcement Officials

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed Chief Collectors of Customs not to post officials having questionable integrity on field assignments.

FBR on Tuesday issued directions to all six Chief Customs Collectorates regarding the rotation of enforcement officials and performance evaluation of field staff.

In order to improve the performance of field staff and to ensure objective performance evaluation, the Customs wing with the approval of competent authority gave directions to all field formations not to post officials having questionable integrity on field assignments.

In addition, Customs officers and officials including superintendents/ inspectors/ sepoys are to be posted at joint check posts, field enforcement units and mobile squads for a period of three months, and extension in the aforesaid period will only be allowed after evaluation of performance.

A key performance indicator for the field staff may be reviewed keeping in view the emerging trends and shared with the board. The performance of officials posted at JCPs, check posts, FEUs, and Mobile units will be evaluated on a quarterly basis in light of revised KPIs. Moreover, logistic support may also be ensured for the officers posted with the Collectorates at the JCPs.