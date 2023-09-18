FBR’s Tax Offices to Observe Extended Working Hours on September 30

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), Medium Tax Offices (MTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) to remain open and observe extended working hours on September 30 to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes.

In this connection, the FBR issued instructions to the field formations on Monday. FBR has requested all Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue (IR) to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure the transfer of tax collected by these branches to the respective branches of SBP on the same date to account for the same towards collection for the month of September 2023.

In this regard, Chief Commissioners IR may instruct only those officers/officials who are involved in taxpayers’ facilitation return filing, collection, and recovery of tax to observe extended working hours.

All LTOs/ MTOs/ CTOs/ RTOs shall remain open and observe extended working hours till 08:00 pm on Saturday (September 30) to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties & taxes.