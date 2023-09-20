Lazio’s Goalkeeper Stuns by Scoring Last-Minute Equalizer in UEFA Champions League [Video]

Italian football club, Lazio’s goalkeeper, Ivan Provedel, stunned spectators by becoming only the fourth goalkeeper in the history of the UEFA’s Champions League to score a goal.

In a mesmerizing twist to a Champions League encounter, the 29-year-old goalkeeper netted a last-gasp 95th-minute equalizer against Atletico Madrid.

Playing at Stadio Olimpico, Lazio saw Provedel score from Luis Alberto cross, making a fairytale debut in a top European tournament in front of their home crowd.

This rare feat was last achieved by Vincent Enyeama of Hapoel Tel-Aviv back in 2009 when he converted a penalty against Lyon.

The magnificent fighting spirit of Lazio was evident in the game, launching 19 shots at Atletico’s goal compared to the latter’s nine.

Atletico’s Pablo Barrios, on his maiden Champions League start, had given the visitors a lead which seemed enough until Provedel’s theatrical intervention.

As Provedel made history, Atletico’s coach, Diego Simeone, gestured frantically, while opposing goalkeeper Jan Oblak could only offer a resigned shake of his head.

The start of the current season has been tough for Lazio, languishing 15th in Serie A, but this incident could provide them with a much-needed boost to face the challenges ahead.